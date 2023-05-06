King Charles' coronation in pictures: See the latest photos of the pageantry

Royal analysts on King Charles' coronation Royal analysts weigh in as King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation concludes 19:10

Britain's King Charles III was officially crowned in a lavish coronation ceremony on Saturday, along with his wife, Queen Camilla. Here is a look at how the historic day unfolded in pictures.

Coldstream Guards and London Metropolitan Police march in the procession ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. / Getty Images

It was 57 degrees Fahrenheit and raining in London, but that didn't stop crowds from camping outside Buckingham Palace.

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach, accompanied by the Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry, travels along The Mall en route to Westminster Abbey. Gareth Fuller / Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla rode in the Diamond Jubilee Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. The king waved to the crowd during the 1.3-mile King's Procession through central London.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla traveled in the Diamond Jubilee Coach from Buckingham Palace en route to Westminster Abbey for their coronation on May 6, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images

Britain's King Charles III waves as he rides in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, during the "King's Procession." CHARLES MCQUILLAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Military personnel marched down the Mall in the King's Procession ahead of the coronation.

Military personnel march down the Mall in the King's Procession ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Gareth Fuller / Getty Images

Meanwhile, around 2,000 invited guests, including royalty and world leaders, gathered at Westminster Abbey to await the ceremony.

First lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden, and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden ahead of the coronation. Andrew Matthews / Getty Images

American first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter, Finnegan, were in the crowd at Westminster Abbey. President Biden did not attend, but U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Jane Hartley told CBS News that Mr. Biden spoke by phone with the king and is looking forward to visiting.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive at Westminster Abbey. ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrived at Westminster Abbey with two of their children, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. At one point, photographers captured the 5-year-old prince yawning during the ceremony.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arriving at Westminster Abbey. Andrew Milligan / Getty Images

Prince Louis yawned during the coronation ceremony as he sat with his parents, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, and his sister, Princess Charlotte. Yui Mok/Getty Images

William and Kate's oldest son, Prince George, served as a Page of Honor for King Charles.

Prince George of Wales served as a Page of Honour during the coronation of his grandfather, Britain's King Charles III. GARETH CATTERMOLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Charles' younger sister, Princess Anne, arrived at the coronation. Anne took part in the ceremony as the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, a privilege that dates back to the 15th century. The Gold Stick and Silver Stick are entrusted with the personal safety of the sovereign.

Anne, Princess Royal arrives at the coronation. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, arrived with his daughter, Princess Eugenie. Andrew, who is not a "working" royal, did not take part in the procession.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Eugenie of York traveling in the state car. / Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attended the coronation without his wife, Meghan, or two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the coronation. PHIL NOBLE / Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the coronation of his father, King Charles III. BEN STANSALL / Getty Images

As with Andrew, Harry did not take part in the official procession since he is not a "working" royal.

James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Lady Louise Windsor arrive ahead of the coronation. / Getty Images

King Charles' youngest brother, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, arrived at the coronation with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty were also among the world leaders at Westminster Abbey for the coronation.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty arrives ahead of the coronation. PHIL NOBLE / Getty Images

Coronation ceremonies for British kings and queens have been held at Westminster Abbey for the last 900 years.

Queen Camilla arrives for her coronation at Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023. Andrew Matthews / Getty Images

Queen Camilla wore a long ivory gown for the ceremony.

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth announced that Camilla would have the title of Queen Consort when Charles became king. While Charles said he and Camilla were "deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother's wish," when his coronation invitations went out, Camilla's title was changed to simply "Queen." On Friday night, the palace referred to Camilla as the queen for the first time. Britain's PA news wire said the change had taken effect as of the beginning of coronation day, even before Camilla was formally crowned.

Queen Camilla is crowned with Queen Mary's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during the coronation. Yui Mok / Getty Images

Queen Camilla was crowned with Queen Mary's Crown. The St. Edward's Crown was used for King Charles.

Nicholas Lyons, Lord Mayor of the City of London carries the St Edward's Crown during the coronation. Gareth Cattermole

St. Edward's Crown, the crown historically used at the moment of coronation, was made for the coronation of King Charles II in 1661. The crown has a velvet cap with an ermine band and the frame is made of solid gold set with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes and tourmalines.

King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony. Aaron Chown / Getty Images

Reverend Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, crowed King Charles III during the coronation ceremony.

King Charles III after being crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony. Aaron Chown / Getty Images

Prince William kissed his father and he pledged loyalty to him during the coronation.

Prince William, Prince of Wales kisses his father, King Charles III, wearing St Edward's Crown, during the coronation ceremony. Yui Mok / Getty Images

Following the ceremony, the royal family set out in a procession back to Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla traveling in the Gold State Coach sets off from Westminster Abbey on route to Buckingham Palace. / Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla departed in the Gold State Coach, which was built in 1760 and used at every coronation since that of William IV in 1831.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the Buckingham Palace balcony following their coronation. Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla waved from the Buckingham Palace balcony in a symbolic moment with members of the royal family gathered alongside them.

King Charles III, wearing the Imperial State Crown, and Queen Camilla, wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their coronation. / Getty Images

Left to right: Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor; Sir Timothy Laurence; Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh; Princess Charlotte of Wales; Princess Anne, Princess Royal; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Prince Louis of Wales; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Prince George of Wales; King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the coronation. / Getty Images

Thousands of people lined the Mall outside Buckingham Palace to celebrate King Charles' coronation.