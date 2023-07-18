Kim Voet named president and general manager of CBS News and Stations' local businesses in Miami

MIAMI -- Veteran local media executive and award-winning journalist Kim Voet has been named president and general manager of CBS News and Stations' local businesses in Miami, including WFOR-TV (CBS Miami), WBFS-TV (Independent), the CBS News Miami streaming channel and CBSMiami.com.

The announcement was made today by Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, and Adrienne Roark, president of CBS Stations. Voet will report directly to Roark and assume her new role on Monday, Aug. 14.

Voet will join CBS Miami following 26 years with WDIV-TV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit. She has served as the news director at WDIV since March 2011.

During that time, the station has been named the Michigan Association of Broadcasters' Station of the Year each of the last nine years (2014-22); won two national Edward R. Murrow Awards, including the 2022 award for Best Newscast; and received two National Association of Broadcasters Service to America Awards.

"Over the course of her career at WDIV, Kim has established herself as one of the most respected and successful local media executives in the country," McMahon said. "Her experience as a dynamic leader who brings out the best in her colleagues, drives innovation and knows how to create and deliver impactful content across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms is impressive. We look forward to having her join us as the leader of our South Florida businesses."

"I have been a longtime admirer of Kim and everything she's accomplished at WDIV," Roark added. "In addition to winning consistently on broadcast, streaming and digital, she has built a culture of transparency, empathy, and collaboration. People love being in the trenches with Kim, and as we continue on our mission to make CBS Stations the best place to work, we are thrilled to have her at the helm of CBS Miami."

"I am excited and grateful to be able to join CBS News and Stations," Voet said. "People who know me know that I would only leave my friends and colleagues at WDIV if presented with an extraordinary opportunity. And I believe that's exactly what awaits me at CBS Miami. I very much appreciate Wendy and Adrienne's faith in my abilities, and I am excited to make the move to South Florida in a few weeks and become part of a team that produces meaningful content and truly makes a difference in the community."

Voet began her career at WDIV in 1997 as producer of the station's 11:00 PM newscasts.

She then worked her way up the ladder by becoming WDIV's nightside executive producer, then executive producer of special projects, senior executive producer, and assistant news director. Her background also includes news producer positions with KMOV-TV in St. Louis, WKBD-TV in Detroit, WFMY-TV in Greensboro, and WXII-TV in Winston-Salem.

Voet earned her bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia.