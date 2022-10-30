Kidnapped Homestead boy Jojo recovered in Canada

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department reports that Jorge "Jojo" Morales, an autistic young boy from Homestead reportedly kidnapped by his non-custodial father, has been recovered in Canada.

Jorge Gabriel Morales and Lilliam Pena Morales have been taken into custody by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The boy was found in good health and unharmed.

Director Freddy Ramirez said, "this is another example how local, state, federal, and international law enforcement, along with the United States and State Attorney's Office coming together for the safety of a child and will continue to work together to fight the greater evil."

CBS4 first reported in September that the child went missing with his father and paternal grandmother.

According to investigators, JoJo was picked up by his paternal grandmother in accordance with a court time sharing order. The father failed to return him, violating the court order, and the child's mother contacted the police to report the incident.

Missing Person detectives were notified and began an investigation. A Missing Persons Alert was initiated, and investigators began to follow all leads in an attempt to locate the father and child. Later, an arrest warrant was issued for the father, Jorge Gabriel Morales.

More details to come.