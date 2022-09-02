Mother pleading for 6-year-old son's safe return after police issue arrest warrant for father: "I just want my baby."

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for the father of a 6-year-old autistic boy who has been missing since Saturday morning.

"I hope that my baby knows that I'm looking for him. That I'm here."

Yanet Leal Concepcion knew something was wrong when her ex-husband did not bring her son back to her home on Saturday.

She contacted the police immediately.

"We had somebody else open the apartment to the show police. They were gone. Everything was gone."

She says investigators began the search right away.

The parents had a shared custody agreement of six-year-old Jorge, but Concepcion sought full custody.

Police on Thursday issued an Endangered child alert and arrest warrant for 45-year-old Jorge Gabriel Morales.

"I don't wish this upon anybody."

Mom became concerned about her son's safety well before he went missing. "Jojo," as he's affectionately called, told her something dad said.

"We are going to move somewhere where there are windmills. Can you come with me? That's what he kept telling me."

What Jojo said, among other things, raised red flags. Now her worst nightmare has become a reality.

"I just want to wake up and realize this is a nightmare. Every time I close my eyes, I feel his little hands."

She showed us his room, complete with a car bed and drawings of cars. Jojo is on the spectrum, has a fantastic memory, and loves cars.

"He's like the smartest kid on earth. He knows every car, make and model. Every Sunday, we'd go out, and I would ask what do you want to do? Go to the park. He'd say, 'I want to go to the parking lot to see the cars.'"

She longs to create more wonderful memories with her son's safe return.

"I just want my baby."

Concepcion says Jojo does know her number, so if you see him, ask for it and call her.

It's been challenging, telling us she has barely eaten or slept since her son was taken. What gives her hope is investigators are searching for her child.

The mom also tells us Jorge Gabriel Morales, Jojo's dad, wrote a letter to his father saying, "I'm sorry. I have to take my son and go."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.