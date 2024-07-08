Khloe Kardashian down rumors of "shadow aliens" during Bayside Marketplace brawl

MIAMI - A large brawl between teenagers that caused chaos at Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami on January 1st sparked rumors of an "extraterrestrial presence" on social media.

According to the rumors, police weren't there to handle a group of rowdy teens, but rather "8-10ft tall shadow aliens."

The story made headlines nationwide and Google News even aggregated several news outlets wanting to believe because the truth is out there.

On the latest episode of "The Kardashians," Khloe Jenner, a frequent visitor to the area, was asked about it during a trip to Aspen, according to CBS News Miami partner The Miami Herald.

When asked by half-sister Kendall what she thought about dozens of police officers responding to a reported alien situation at the mall, Khloe said she had heard about it.

"Obviously, that was 100 percent real," Khloe Kardashian replied, according to the Miami Herald.

She then admitted to being a proud conspiracy theorist.

When Kris Jenner tried to bring the conversation back to reality by asking if it were really aliens, where's the video?

"Mom, are you kidding me!?" Khloe said, according to the Miami Herald. "They have technology that wipes it all out!"

According to an amateur video posted online, there are moments when a big "creature" could be seen in plain sight standing in front of the entrance to the shopping mall, causing many online conspiracists to post their takes on exactly what happened that Monday night.

And of course, the memes came flooding in as well.

"I don't know if the rumours about the aliens at the Miami Mall are real but I do know I never seen this many police in one place," one X user posted.

Everybody have cell phones, but nobody have an up close video of the 8-10 foot alien by the Miami mall? pic.twitter.com/S22YjAMq3J — ⚜️👑✨𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝒶𝓁 𝑀𝒶𝒟𝑜𝓃𝓃𝒶✨👑⚜️ (@madonnabema) January 5, 2024

When reached for comment, Miami Police Officer Michael Vega reiterated the circumstances regarding the altercation between 50 juveniles, adding: "There were no aliens, UFOs or ETs. No airports were closed no power outages," followed by a face-palm emoji.