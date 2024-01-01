Watch CBS News
Fight between teen groups prompts large police response at Bayside

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Authorities said a fight between groups of teenagers prompted a large police response at Bayside Marketplace on Monday night. 

Here's what police said about the incident:

"We have a lot of juvenile causing havoc inside Bayside Marketplace. We are establishing a line of officers to flush them out." 

There were dozens of police units at the mall. No reported injuries or arrests had been made, according to the City of Miami police. 

Authorities had closed some lanes on Biscayne Boulevard, between 2nd and 4th Streets due to the "large crowd of unruly juveniles."

Bayside Marketplace is located in the 400 block of Biscayne Blvd in Miami. 

When police showed up, teens scattered in different directions, according to witnesses.  

Authorities recommend avoiding the area. 

First published on January 1, 2024 / 10:32 PM EST

