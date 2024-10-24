Animals antics at Key West's Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade

KEY WEST - The quirky Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade drew creatively costumed dogs, cats, birds and other "party animals" and their humans, all decked out to dazzle spectators during Key West's annual Fantasy Fest celebration.

Wednesday night's animal antics were a family-friendly highlight of the 10-day costuming and masking festival. This year's theme is "It's a 90s Neon Cosmic Carnival!"

The Pet Masquerade featured several dozen entries, ranging from pet-and-person duos to groups of people and animals that performed lighthearted skits.

A team costumed as DC Comics characters competes in the Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Key West, Fla. From left are Joe Cooke as the Joker; Lexie, a mini Bernedoodle, as the Penguin; and Jamie Cooke as Harley Quinn. Carol Tedesco/Florida Keys News Bureau

Standouts included a family costumed as space aliens with their "intergalactic" Newfoundland dog, a troupe of human and canine superheroes and villains, a Key West takeoff on the classic "Baywatch" television show, and an Italian Greyhound portraying Elton John and seated at a glittering red piano.

Proceeds from the Pet Masquerade benefit the Florida Keys' Monroe County Sheriff's Office Animal Farm.

Fantasy Fest continues through Sunday with events including a lavish Headdress Ball, a masquerade march through Key West's picturesque historic district, and Saturday night's flamboyant Fantasy Fest Parade that typically attracts more than 60,000 revelers.