Haiti's gangs tighten grip, aid struggles to reach victims

MIAMI - Kenyan police forces have been battling ruthless gangs in Haiti, where violence continues to spiral out of control.

Over the weekend, one gang killed 184 people, bringing this year's death toll to a staggering 5,000.

The killings, reportedly ordered by gang leader Micanor Altès, were triggered by accusations of witchcraft following his son's death.

Human rights organizations said accessing gang-controlled areas has become nearly impossible, leaving survivors without help and exact death tolls uncertain.



Kenyan forces face an uphill battle

Kenyan police, deployed as part of a U.N.-backed mission to curb Haiti's escalating gang violence, have struggled to make meaningful progress.

These forces, along with Haiti's police, remain unable to penetrate heavily fortified gang zones and residents report having to live in constant fear as gangs continue unchecked.

Haitian ombudsman agencies and nonprofits like the Haitian Bridge Alliance have called for swift justice and increased security, emphasizing the need to dismantle the gangs' control over major communities.



Danger hampers aid efforts

South Florida-based nonprofit Food for the Poor continues to provide food and supplies to Haitians in need, but operations are becoming increasingly dangerous.

"We've limited our deliveries to a seven-square-mile area to protect our employees," said Kenneth Michel, Chief Operating Officer of the organization. "Outside that zone, it's essentially chaos."

Stateside donors have also been unable to visit Haiti due to safety concerns and most airlines have suspended service indefinitely. These challenges have significantly impacted charitable giving and hindered the flow of humanitarian aid.

"We ask them to stay committed to Haiti. We say, in Haiti, the darker it gets, the sooner the light is going to shine. So it is getting darker, so light is not far," he said.

Air travel suspended after gangs target airliners

In November, the capital's main airport near Port-au-Prince was forced to shut down after gangs shot at passenger planes. The incidents led the Federal Aviation Administration to suspend U.S. flights to Haiti.

A Spirit Airlines flight was hit by gunfire in November, injuring a flight attendant, while planes from JetBlue and American Airlines were also targeted.

The United Nations has also halted flights to the capital, further limiting humanitarian aid.



A nation on the brink

Haiti's government has vowed to bring those responsible for the recent massacres to justice.

With gang-controlled zones inaccessible to police, humanitarian organizations and even human rights groups, it remains unclear how the government will regain control.

For residents like Junior, a Miami father whose young son remains in Port-au-Prince, the situation is terrifying.

"I just pray for my family every day to, I mean, protect both, for God to protect them," said Junior.

"I always talk to them, tell them, like, 'Don't go to the street if they don't need anything,' they stay home trying to be safe, do everything that possible to keep themselves safe," he said.