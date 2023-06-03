Police investigating after 15-year-old boy shot early Saturday morning in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL -- Police were searching for a suspect after a 15-year-old boy was shot early Saturday, authorities said.

The teen, who was not immediately identified, was rushed to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale after he was shot at 5 a.m. near the intersection of NW 59 Avenue and NW 21 Street, according to police.

Investigators said he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police did not say if the boy knew the person who shot him or if they have identified a suspect.

Officers went to the area after receiving several 911 calls about gunfire.

Anyone with information was asked to call Lauderhill police.