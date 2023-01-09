Jury selection set for this week in XXXTentacion's murder trial

Jury selection set to begin this week in rapper XXXTentacion murder trial

FORT LAUDERDALE - Jury selection is scheduled to get underway Tuesday in the murder trial of local rapper XXXTentacion.

Prosecutors are hoping to begin jury selection by the end of January.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Swayne Onfroy, was leaving a business in Deerfield Beach when he was ambushed and shot to death by two accused robbers in 2018.

There are three defendants in the case. A fourth has taken a plea deal and will testify during the trial.

Lawyers for one of the murder suspects, Dedrick Williams, filed a motion for rapper Drake to testify at the trial, believing that previous tension between Drake and XXXTentacion could be linked to the murder.

There has not been any evidence that Drake was involved.