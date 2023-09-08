Watch CBS News
Judge moves to dismiss lawsuit on controversial proposal to build water park near Zoo Miami

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - On Friday, a judge moved to dismiss a lawsuit revolving around the controversial proposal to build a water park on Zoo Miami property.

The lawsuit was brought on by an environmentalist group to stop any potential construction.

They argued the water park would impact wildlife.

This comes days after Miami-dade commissioners deferred a vote on whether to extend a lease agreement that would move along the plan for the water park.

There's also a federal case still pending against the county  and National Park Service regarding the project.  

First published on September 8, 2023 / 5:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

