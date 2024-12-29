Florida reacts to death of former U.S. president Jimmy Carter: "remarkable leader"
MIAMI — The state of Florida is reacting to the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.
Carter, the 39th president of the United States, died Sunday at the age of 100, the Carter Center confirmed. Though he served only one term in office, he went on to a distinguished second act of humanitarian work, and he lived long enough to become the oldest former president in U.S. history.
Carter "died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 29, at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family," the Carter Center said in a statement.
Florida reacts
Across the political aisle, Florida lawmakers have shared their statements in reaction to his death.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody took to X to reflect on Carter's life and his late wife, former First Lady Rosalyn Carter, and saying he "will be remembered as a devout Christian, loving husband and selfless public servant."
"Their legacy of service to others will continue to inspire many generations to come," she said.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava sent her thoughts and prayers to Carter on X, calling him a "remarkable leader."
"President Jimmy Carter's enduring legacy of service, compassion, and humility will forever inspire us," she said.
City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez asked users on X to join the Carter family in prayer and "may God grant him eternal rest."
"Jimmy Carter showed us that public service does not end after leaving office," he said.
Former Rep. Debbie Murcasel-Powell sent her condolences to Carter on X, calling him an "exemplary public servant."
"Rest in power President Carter," she said.
Rep. Byron Donalds shared his naval connection with Carter on X before sending his prayers to the Carter family.
"Erika [and] I pray for the strength of the Carter family," he said. "May his memory be a blessing."
Rep. Vern Buchanan went to X to thank Carter for his service to the country.
"I join Americans across the country in mourning the loss of President Carter," he said. "A small town farmer and Navy veteran, his dedication to public service and humanitarian changed countless lives."