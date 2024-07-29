JetBlue ends service from Fort Lauderdale to Tallahassee

MIAMI - If you plan on traveling to the state capital take JetBlue off your list.

The airline is dropping its service between Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee.

The carrier says there just wasn't enough business to keep the route going.

JetBlue's last flights between South Florida and Tallahassee will be on October 27th.

Customers who bought tickets for travel after that date will receive refunds.

Besides Tallahassee, JetBlue said it will also halt service to Burbank, California, Charlotte, North Carolina, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, Palm Springs, California and San Antonio, Texas.