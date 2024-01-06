3 years to the day after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, 3 fugitives are arrested in Florida

The lives changed by Jan. 6 attacks The lives changed by Jan. 6 attacks 09:45

Authorities arrested three Jan. 6 fugitives on Saturday, three years to the day after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

The three people being sought were: Jonathan Daniel Pollock, Olivia Michele Pollock and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III.

Jonathan Pollock, 23, has been accused of assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon. Authorities have been searching for him since 2022, according to an FBI bulletin.

Prosecutors say Jonathan Pollock, pictured here in an image included in his criminal affidavit, wore a camouflage suit with knee pads, a ballistic vest and gloves with plastic knuckles. Department of Justice

Olivia Pollock, who is Jonathan Pollock's sister, and Hutchinson were arrested in 2021 after being charged with assaulting law enforcement and other crimes. CBS News previously reported that they both removed their ankle monitors in March 2023 and disappeared before they were set to stand trial.

Olivia Pollock. Government exhibit

The FBI said in a statement that the three were captured when agents from the agency's Tampa field office executed federal arrest warrants early Saturday morning at a ranch in Groveland, Florida.

The FBI did not provide any information on how the three were arrested, or what led them to look at the ranch in Florida's Lake County.

Joseph Hutchinson III. Government exhibit

All three are scheduled to appear in federal court in Ocala, Florida on Monday, the FBI said.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,200 defendants have been charged with crimes stemming from the attack, according to a CBS News review of court records. Over 700 of those defendants have pled guilty to charges, and more than 100 have been convicted at trial. U.S.

Attorney Matthew Graves told CBS News that federal investigators are still working to find more than 80 allegedly violent offenders who remain unidentified.

One of the most notable unidentified individuals is whoever planted pipe bombs outside both the Democratic and Republican national party headquarters on Jan. 5, 2021. The bombs did not go off, but the FBI said they were "viable" and posed a danger to the public. The FBI is offering a $500,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of that individual.