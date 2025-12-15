Spotify says it is investigating after thousands of users report outages

Thousands of Spotify users reported difficulty accessing the music streaming service, with some customers saying their playlists had disappeared, according to outage tracking site Downdetector.

Reports of problems with Spotify spiked on Monday morning, with about 35,000 people telling Downdetector they were experiencing difficulties accessing their music.

In a social media post at 9:45 a.m. EST, Spotify said it was looking into issues with the streaming service. "We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!" the company said.

The company issued an update at about 10:30 a.m. EST, saying the issue had been resolved.

"All clear! Thanks for your patience. If you're still having issues, you can find out more on this issue on our Community support thread," the company posted.

Spotify didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS News.