Inter Miami CF to face El Salvador's national team on January 19

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced Thursday that it will face the El Salvador national team at the Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador on Friday, Jan. 19 of 2024.

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Miami time and it will mark the club's first preseason match of the year.

"We're excited to start announcing our preseason plans and preparations ahead of a thrilling 2024 campaign. We look forward to facing the El Salvador national team in what will be a good first test for our squad against the best players from the country," said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson.

Additional information, including ticketing and broadcast details, will be announced at a later date.

