Inter Miami CF sells out of 2024 season tickets

FORT LAUDERDALE - Going, going, gone.

You might say it's the Lionel Messi effect in action.

Inter Miami CF has announced that it's sold out of season tickets for the 2024 MLS regular season.

The club announced that fans interested in purchasing the remaining single-match tickets for Inter Miami matches should sign up on their website to get real-time updates and pre-sale access for home games at DRV PNK Stadium.

The 2024 Inter Miami CF schedule will be released by Major League Soccer in the coming weeks.

According to a release from the club on Thursday, "Inter Miami CF Season Ticket Members will have the first opportunity to purchase single-match tickets for 2024 after the match schedule is released. Fans who sign up today to learn more will join the remaining deposit holders and have the next opportunity for a special presale; the presale will offer a chance to purchase the remaining single-match tickets for the 2024 Inter Miami CF regular season matches, while supplies last."

Since Messi's arrival, interest in Inter Miami matches has soared. Ticket prices for matches he was scheduled to play skyrocketed as fans from far and wide wanted to watch the superstar in action. Another measure of success for Messi is social media. Inter Miami's Instagram account went from about a million followers to more than 15.4 million followers since his arrival.

In his first season with the club, Messi made three league starts and five appearances, totaling 283 minutes and scoring one goal. He also helped the team win the inaugural Leagues Cup, scoring 10 goals in seven games.