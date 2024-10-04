Instagram post boosts Firehouse Subs' owner in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH - One video from a food influencer on social media is changing the life of Tanika Evans, the first Black woman in the country to solely own a Firehouse Subs.

"Did you ever think, that that you'd be here in your own business and a delicious one, by the way," CBS News Miami asked Tanika Evans

"No I did not. I really did not," Evans, who owns the Firehouse Subs in Hallandale Beach, said.

Four months ago, Evans invested her entire life savings into the restaurant. It was her new chapter after being fired from the company she had worked for – for years. But the new beginning didn't come easy. She was struggling.

"I'm paying for the rent out of my own pocket. I'm paying for the employees' payroll out of my own pocket, so literally drained me as far as my finances to the point where I'm literally one step from being homeless" Evans saod.

However, that is now changing thanks to Ron Beasley and the power of his social media following.

"Within the first day the first hour of me posting the video they were already people taking pictures of the subs and tagging me and showing me that they're already here and I'm like oh man this is going to get crazy," Beasley said.

And within a week and close to 800,000 views of that one post, Evans said her sales have nearly tripled at her restaurant on 701 East. Hallandale Beach.

"I'm sure you guys are going to be lifelong friends," NCBS News Miami, said.

"Definitely whatever she needs from me," he said. I'm going to help her out. Yeah, the jobs do not finish

"He took a sinking ship and took it out of the sea." Evans said.