MIAMI - We're used to seeing iguanas around South Florida, but this iguana cooked up some creativity with this hiding spot.

An iguana trapper found this scaley creature alive and well in a kitchen exhaust vent.

He tells us that the creatures can crawl into exhaust ducts on roofs if they're not blocked off by wire mesh.

He says that cutting back overgrown trees and covering all vents, ducts and stacks with wired mesh can help you avoid a situation like this.