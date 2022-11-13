Broward woman vanishes from home; relatives, police seek answers

MIAMI – Deputies are asking for your help to bring this woman back home. Mimose Dulcio, 39, has been missing for days.

Sunday investigators were at her home near Fort Lauderdale. Her family is desperate for answers.

"I can't even eat. I can't breathe. I can't sleep. I talk to her every day at least three, four times a day. I see her at work. I go to her desk. So it's hard to not have her presence here."

Her younger sister, Seminta Dulcio, says she hasn't spoken to Mimose since Thursday night.

Seminta called Mimose a few times and couldn't get in contact with her. The next morning, on Friday, Seminta went to her sister's house to see if she was okay. She was not there, so Seminta says she went to get her key and let herself into the home.

When the younger sibling got inside, she found her Mimose's phones broken and her bedroom door locked. That's when she called police and the investigation began.

Seminta says she doesn't think her sister left. She believes that she was taken by someone close to her.

Mimose was recently going through, what her sister called, a messy divorce.

Her relatives fear for her safety.

"It's beyond hard. I'm weak without her. We are mourning because we don't know what to do."

According to detectives, Mimose was last seen Thursday, Nov. 10, at around 5:30 p.m. Near the 400 block of NW 30th Ave., in unincorporated central Broward. She is about 5'-5" tall and weighs around 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Mimose's whereabouts should call BSO detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP(4357).