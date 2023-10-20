Hurricane Tammy forms in Central Atlantic, no threat to Florida

MIAMI - Tropical StormTammy has strengthened into a hurricane in the Central Atlantic and heavy rainfall and flooding is expected over much of the Lesser Antilles.

Late Friday morning, Tammy was about 165 miles east-southeast of Martinique. It was moving to the west-northwest at 7 mph with sustained winds of 75 mph.

Hurricane Tammy NEXT Weather

On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands on Friday night and Saturday, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands on Sunday.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Guadeloupe, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Dominica, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Saba and St. Eustatius.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados and Martinique.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Hurricane Tammy 10/202023 11AM NEXT Weather

The good news is that it won't affect Florida. The storm is forecast to take a sharp turn to the north in the coming days, taking it on a path away from the state.

Tammy is the 20th named storm of the season, and now seven of those were hurricanes. Only Hurricane Idalia posed a threat to Florida, however.

So far this season in the Atlantic, there have been 19 named storms, six of which were hurricanes. Of those, three were major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or above.

Hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30.