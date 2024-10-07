South Florida cities distribute sandbags ahead of Hurricane Milton

South Florida readying for deluge of rain over the next few days

MIAMI - Several South Florida cities are offering their residents sand and sandbags Monday to help keep their properties dry ahead of heavy rain expected from Hurricane Milton.

Here's where you can pick up sandbags near you:



Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County will distribute sandbags to residents on Monday, Oct, 7, at nine regional parks out of an abundance of caution to support residents.

All sites will stay open until bags run out. Residents can receive up to four bags per household.

Amelia Earhart Park: 401 E 65 Street

Oak Grove Park: 690 NE 159 Street

Gwen Cherry Park: 7090 NW 22 Avenue

Tropical Park: 7900 SW 40 Street

Larry and Penny Thompson Memorial Park and Campground: 12451 SW 184 Street

Homestead Air Reserve Park: 27401 SW 127 Avenue

Tamiami Park: 11201 SW 24 Street

Greynolds Park: 17530 W Dixie Hwy

Ives Estate Park: 20901 NE 16 Avenue

There will be a distribution for Miami residents at Douglas Park, 2755 SW 37 Avenue while supplies last. Proof of residency is required.

North Miami is hosting a sandbag distribution event at the North Miami Motor Pool, 1855 NE 142 Street, through 4 p.m.

The city is only allowing residents six bags per household.

South Miami is distributing sandbags at the Public Works Yard, 4795 SW 75 Avenue, through 4 p.m.

In North Bay Village, sandbags are available for residents in front of the dog park. The bags are on pallets and are first come, first serve at this time.

Opa-locka will have sandbags for residents on Monday and Tuesday while supplies last. They will be handed out at the Public Works and Utilities building at 12950 NW 42 Avenue. Proof of residency is required.

A sandbag distribution will take place for Homestead residents on Monday and Tuesday.

Roby George Park: 201 SW 11 Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030

Homestead Regional Park (A.K.A Homestead Sports Complex): 1601 SE 28 Avenue

Residents must provide a photo I.D. or a utility bill. There will be a limit of 5 sandbags per vehicle.

Broward

Fort Lauderdale's sandbag distribution goes through 2 p.m. at these locations:

Floyd Hull Stadium, 2800 SW 8 Avenue

Mills Pond Park, 2201 NW 9 Avenue

Pembroke Pines is making sand available at the Pembroke Pines Health Park at 8300 West Cypress Drive. There's a limit of five bags and proof of Pembroke Pines residency is required.

Pompano Beach will distribute sandbags across the street from the Pompano Beach Airpark at 1660 NE 10 Street. Proof of residency is required. There is a maximum of up to 10 bags per household. The bags will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis while supplies last.