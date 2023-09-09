Hurricane Lee to go through brief weakening before regaining Category 4 strength

Hurricane Lee, now a Category 3 hurricane with 115mph max sustained winds, will pass well north of the northern Leeward Islands this weekend, where it will likely undergo a brief weakening trend thanks to some strong southwesterly wind shear. Over the next 24 hours, it is expected to weaken into a Category 2 hurricane. CBS News Miami

MIAMI — Hurricane Lee, now a Category 3 hurricane with 115mph max sustained winds, will pass well north of the northern Leeward Islands this weekend, where it will likely undergo a brief weakening trend thanks to some strong southwesterly wind shear. Over the next 24 hours, it is expected to weaken into a Category 2 hurricane.

Hurricane Lee, now a Category 3 hurricane with 115mph max sustained winds, will pass well north of the northern Leeward Islands this weekend, where it will likely undergo a brief weakening trend thanks to some strong southwesterly wind shear. Over the next 24 hours, it is expected to weaken into a Category 2 hurricane. CBS News Miami

From Monday to Wednesday, Lee will move well north of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, bringing them some dangerous surf and rip currents. At that point, the period of weakening is expected to end, and Lee is forecast to re-strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane.

On Wednesday, as the area of high pressure that's been keeping Lee on a steady west-northwest path begins to slide east, it will allow Lee to make a turn to the north while east of the Bahamas. This will keep Lee well away from the Florida Peninsula.

Hurricane Lee, now a Category 3 hurricane with 115mph max sustained winds, will pass well north of the northern Leeward Islands this weekend, where it will likely undergo a brief weakening trend thanks to some strong southwesterly wind shear. Over the next 24 hours, it is expected to weaken into a Category 2 hurricane. CBS News Miami

While Lee will not bring any direct impacts to Florida, rough surf and rip currents are expected on our beaches next week. Lee will continue to move north through late next week, where it should stay well offshore of the Southeast coast. It's too soon to know if Lee will pose any threat to the Northeast United States, but everyone from Long Island to Canada will need to monitor Lee's path closely.