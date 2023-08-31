Hurricane Idalia leaves Perry residents overwhelmed with emotions

PERRY, FL - Driving through Perry, you can see debris, tree limbs and downed power lines as far as the eye can see.

This small town, with a population of less than 7,000 people, was pummeled by Hurricane Idalia, leaving residents overwhelmed with emotions.

"Overwhelming, frightening…it's hard to process," said Chandra Bowden.

The category three storm ripped through the area with winds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

Michelle Law and her husband hunkered down in their 100-year-old home, watching the hurricane tear through the town.

"When the window upstairs at the top of the house, that broke, and then all I could hear was the blinds just keep snapping against the wall in the window — then I got scared," said Law.

The aftermath of Idalia's wrath is evident on nearly every street.

Businesses and homes shredded, trees toppled over streets, and playgrounds covered in debris.

The recovery process is daunting for residents.

"Just thinking about what it's going to take for my neighbors and myself to clean this up," said Bowden.

As first responders and neighbors help to rebuild, some Perry residents are weary of those coming into their town.

"You don't know who's legit and who's not, cause it's like, we have people coming from all angles. It makes everyone nervous," said Law.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden is expected to tour Idalia's damage in the Big Bend.