Hurricane Idalia lashes Key West

MIAMI - Strong waves crashed ashore at the south end of Duval Street in Key West, jumping the sea wall and leaving lots of standing water. It happened as high tide, mixed with King Tide and the storm pushed water ashore.

"It's pretty scary. It's kind of crazy. we've never been down here. This is quite an experience for our first time in Key West," said tourist Mary Brotten

Down the street, so much water crashed into land at the southernmost point that it flooded nearby streets as tourists lined up to snap pictures. "The wind kept us up last night, it's really fast winds and the flooding every hour it's just more and more coming," said Katie Larsen

The first big band of wind and rain blew in around noon, bringing with it tropical storm-force gusts.

That choppy ocean brought surfers to the beach - excited to ride the waves, but Jesse Anderson said this rough water means more than just good surfing. "We need this to churn up the deeper cooler water because the water's been really hot. So the reef has been really stressed so it's a good thing," Anderson said.

Also looking for that silver lining are Brittany and Aaron Frates. "It's our anniversary today and we decided to do something silly!" Aaron said. CBS News Miami's Ted Scouten asks "What did you do?" Put on our snorkel gear and took our picture in front of the buoy," he said.

When the waves crashed they snapped the perfect picture for an anniversary they'll never forget.