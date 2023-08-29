Hurricane Idalia: How you can help our neighbors impacted by storm

Hurricane Idalia: How you can help our neighbors impacted by storm

Hurricane Idalia: How you can help our neighbors impacted by storm

MIAMI - Organizations across South Florida are stepping up to help our neighbors on the other coast to the north as they brace for Hurricane Idalia.

SEE ALSO: Click here for live updates on Hurricane Idalia

Trucks full of supplies are headed that way, and local animal shelters are making space.

The Humane Society of Broward County answered the call from an animal shelter in Inverness, Florida.

"Which is unfortunately right where this hurricane is heading," Cherie Wachter with the Broward County Humane Society said. "Their building is older, and they're afraid it's not going to withstand the hurricane-force winds."

Staff traveled to the West Coast to bring back 20 dogs and cats.

"Once the animals arrive back here, we'll give them time to adjust and then make them available for adoption in the next couple of days," Wachter said.

In Doral, a 60-thousand-square-foot warehouse is filled with supplies ready to go. The Global Empowerment Mission is sending two 18-wheelers which will be on the west coast by Tuesday evening stationed and ready to go.

"As soon as we have a pre-positioning partner established, they'll help us with the distribution with the local volunteers, which is the best and most efficient way to get aid out," Patrick Lynch with Global Empowerment Mission said.

The American Red Cross has 27 volunteers from South Florida en route to Tallahassee where they are headquartered. Those volunteers will help in the shelters, with damage assessment and more.

If you're interested in helping any of these organizations click here:

GEM, Broward County Humane Society, American Red Cross South Florida.