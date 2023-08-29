Hurricane Idalia Update: Here's what you need to know

MIAMI -- Hurricane Idalia is expected to come ashore as a dangerously powerful Category 3 storm when it makes landfall sometime Wednesday along Florida's Gulf Coast.

Much of the state's west coast is under a series of watches and warnings ahead of the storm's arrival.

Although South Florida is not expected to bear the brunt of the storm, many agencies in Miami-Dade and Broward are mobilizing to help.

Help for Florida's Gulf Coast residents

Humane Society of Broward County is helping animals ahead of Hurricane Idalia. Broward County Humane Society officials are heading to Citrus County Animal Services in Inverness, Florida to pick up approximately 20 animals that have been at the shelter waiting to be adopted.

Evacuations

Several counties are under evacuation orders, including Pasco and Levy counties, located north of Tampa, both ordered mandatory evacuations for some residents. In Levy County, officials said residents of Cedar Key must be off the island by Tuesday evening because storm surges would make bridges impassable.

Theme Parks

Walt Disney World and Universal studios have both announced on their official pages that they're resuming under normal operations while monitoring closely for any updates.

Storm warnings & watches



A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

* Cuban province of Pinar del Rio

* Middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

* Englewood to the Middle of Longboat Key

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* Isle of Youth Cuba

* Dry Tortugas, Florida

* Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key

* West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach

* Sebastian Inlet, Florida to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

* Lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge

* Altamaha Sound northward to South Santee River, South Carolina

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

* Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

* Chokoloskee northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour

* Mouth of the St. Mary's River to South Santee River, South Carolina