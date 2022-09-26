Hurricane Ian to bring tropical storm conditions to Keys, heavy rain & gusty winds to Dade & Broward

MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is declaring Alert Days for South Florida through Wednesday due to the impacts expected from Hurricane Ian which is forecast to move to our west.

A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West and Dry Tortugas as tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Lower Keys within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued for the Lower Keys Tuesday into Wednesday due to the potential for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet.

Ian was a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning but is rapidly intensifying and expected to become a major hurricane as it moves over western Cuba later in the day and then moves to the west of the Keys on Tuesday.

Tropical moisture will start to move in on Monday leading to some scattered storms and heavy downpours at times. The worst weather will likely occur Tuesday as Hurricane Ian makes its closest approach to South Florida. Although the center of Ian is forecast to stay to our west, remember the impacts extend well out and away from the center.

Here in South Florida, we will be dealing with heavy rain bands, flooding, and gusty winds. Tropical Storm force winds are expected across the Keys. Tropical Storm gusts will be possible for Miami-Dade and Broward.

Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Any slight shifts in Ian's forecast track will determine the level of impact we feel here in South Florida. Stay with CBS Miami for updates.