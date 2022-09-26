Hurricane Ian forms, forecast to rapidly strengthen Monday

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory has the center of the Category 1 hurricane about 315 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba.

THE LATEST Western Florida and Panhandle at risk of storm landfall.

Florida Keys under tropical storm warning as system nears.

Flooding a possibility in S. Florida as storm enters the Gulf and treks northward.

Ian was moving to the northwest at 14 mph with sustained winds of 75 mph.

The storm is expected to strengthen rapidly on Monday and Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane Monday night when it is near western Cuba.

During a Sunday news conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had issued a new executive order that now covers virtually all of the state, said the storm will have "broad impacts throughout the state."

The governor's declaration frees up emergency protective funding and activates members of the Florida National Guard, his office said.

His order stresses that there is a risk for a storm surge, flooding, dangerous winds, and other weather conditions throughout the state.

President Joe Biden also declared an emergency for the state, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida due to the storm.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 24 to 36 hours.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Englewood, Florida to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours

before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical storm-force winds.

Tropical storm warnings are posted for the Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas; the lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key West; and the Dry Tortugas.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Little Cayman, Cayman Brac, and Englewood southward to Chokoloskee

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for the Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key West, the Dry Tortugas, Florida Bay, Anclote River southward to the Card Sound Bridge, and Tampa Bay.

Ian is forecast to take a turn to the north-northwest on Monday followed by a northward motion on Tuesday with a slightly slower forward speed. A turn toward the north-northeast is forecast on Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to pass near or west of the Cayman Islands today, and near or over western Cuba tonight and early Tuesday. Ian will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and pass west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday, and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.