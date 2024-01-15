Hundreds of bike riders take over Miami streets on MLK Day

MIAMI - Hundreds of bicyclists were seen pedaling and doing wheelies as they took over streets in downtown Miami on Monday afternoon.

The riders were participating in the yearly tradition during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Chopper 4 images showed the bikers riding on both sides of the street interrupting traffic.

CBS News Miami has learned that police is closely monitoring the riders and will not allow them to get on the highways.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.