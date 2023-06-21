Miami Humane Society, Miami-Dade Animal Services hold adoption events this weekend

MIAMI - Have you been thinking about getting a new furry friend?

Well, The Humane Society of Greate Miami and Miami-Dade Animals Services are both holding adoption events this weekend where the adoption fees are waived.

Friday through Sunday, the Humane Society of Greater Miami is hosting its "Clear the Shelter event at the Soffer and Fine Adoption Center, located at 16101 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach.

For the event, adoption fees will be waived for cats and dogs that have been in the shelter for six months or longer. The Brady Hunter Foundation has donated over $29,000 to the Humane Society of Greater Miami to cover the fees.

Humane Society of Greater Miami event Humane Society of Greater Miami

As a limited-admission adoption facility, the Humane Society of Greater Miami ensures that no animal admitted to their shelter is at risk of euthanasia due to time, space, or treatable medical issues.

"So many of our dogs and cats have been waiting months and even years to find their forever families," says Jossie Aguirre, Executive Director at the Humane Society of Greater Miami. "We are dedicated to finding every animal the perfect home, no matter how long it takes. We hope the Clear the Shelters event will help give our longtimers the special spotlight they need to finally connect them with the family of their dreams."

Also Friday through Sunday, Miami-Dade Animal Services is joining forces with Petco Love to find homes for hundreds of dogs and cats in their shelter.

The event is part of the Petco Love Florida Mega Adoption event, in which pet care centers and animal shelters across the state will try to find homes for more than 5,000 animals. This event is the first of its kind in the state.

In Miami-Dade, pets can be adopted at Petco care centers and at the county's shelter in Doral.

All adoption fees will be waived at the Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center, at 3599 NW 79 Avenue, as well as at Petco satellite adoption centers. Adopters will still be responsible for the $30 tag fee for dogs.