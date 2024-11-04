Howard University South Florida students anticipate historic election night

WASHINGTON, D.C. - At Howard University, students are buzzing with excitement and pride ahead of a historic Election Day event featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, a fellow Howard alumna.

Harris is set to hold an Election Night event on campus, giving students a front-row seat to a significant moment in U.S. politics.

Kionne McGee, a sophomore from Miami, expressed the pride felt by many students at Howard. Selected to attend the event, he spoke to CBS News Miami about the excitement and inspiration Harris's presence brings to campus.

"It's going to be an uproar here on Howard campus," McGee said. "There will be a lot of students, a lot of people who are inspired by her. We've been working for her on the campaign, day in and day out, and all her fellow Bison. It's going to be really inspirational to see how far a fellow Bison can go in this world."

On Monday, workers were busy setting up the stage for the event, adding to the growing anticipation among students.

Morgan Knight, a junior from Miramar, shared how meaningful this Election Day is for her personally.

At 20, Knight is voting in her first presidential election, and the opportunity to witness Harris's candidacy as a Howard graduate is deeply inspiring.

"It would mean that I can do anything if I put my mind to it, especially being a Howard woman," Knight said. "Being a woman from Howard University, it puts us all in a bubble. Our name is such an impactful name, with a lot of powerful people like Chadwick Boseman, Thurgood Marshall. Just being put in that bubble with Kamala Harris is amazing."

Both McGee and Knight have already cast their votes, each proud to exercise their right to participate in this historic election.

For them, Harris's presence on campus is a powerful reminder of what Howard University alumni can achieve on the national and global stage, embodying a legacy of excellence and ambition that resonates throughout the Howard community.