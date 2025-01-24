Watch CBS News Miami's newscasts live on the stream

Watch CBS News
This Friday, CBS is delivering a can't-miss afternoon and evening of sports action as we bring you full TV coverage of the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open from La Jolla, California.

Tune in from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to catch all the excitement from one of the PGA Tour's premier events.

While the Farmers Insurance Open airs on TV, you won't miss a beat of your local news. 

CBS News Miami will stream the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. newscasts live on CBSMiami.com and the free CBS News app.

The 11 p.m. newscast will be available in our streaming platforms and television. 

Whether you're following the latest headlines or the action on the greens, CBS has you covered this Friday.

