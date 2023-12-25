How to properly recycle what's left after the holidays

After the presents are opened there's plenty of wrapping paper and boxes left behind. Recycle centers see a big increase this time of year. The recycling center in Burbank, California receives about 155 tons of material every day. That number increases by 25% during the holidays. Recycling specialist Amy Hammes says cardboard boxes and paper products that are not lined should be recycled but you must remove the packing materials.

"The tendency can be to keep all that packaging in there. A lot of the stuff like the foam, the air pillows, things like that are not recyclable end up in your recycle cart. So, you're just bringing contaminants to us," said Hammes.

BOWS AND WRAPPING PAPER

Bows, ribbons, and cords are not recyclable because they can tangle in the recycler's equipment. Wrapping paper is recyclable, but not all of it.

"Once you start getting into all the fancy stuff, the gloss, the metallic, the glitter, all of that just degrades the value of the paper and so it's not recyclable," said Hammes.

KEEP IT LOOSE

Another tip, keep items loose. Most recyclers do not want items in plastic bags that they have to break open and dispose of the bag. Also, breaking down cardboard boxes and removing the tape makes them easier to recycle.

E-WASTE

Old unwanted electronics are in a special category. Anything that has a cord or lithium battery should not be placed in the recycle bin and needs to go to a center that processes e-waste. Many local governments have special collection points for e-waste, including products with rechargeable lithium batteries. Several retailers like Best Buy and Staples will also recycle old electronics. Hammes says if you have any doubt ask your recycling center what they accept, to make sure your good intentions don't go to waste.