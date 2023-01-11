Honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day with these South Florida weekend events

MIAMI- Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday January 16, 2023. It's a day set aside to honor the memory of this great civil rights icon with celebrations, community outreach and continued advocacy for justice.

Here is how you can celebrate over the weekend.

9:30 a.m. Ft. Lauderdale Martin Luther King Parade- Line-up and staging for the parade will begin at 7:30 a.m.

The parade will head west on Sistrunk to NW 15th Avenue and north to Joseph C. Carter Park.

9 a.m. Tamarac Park celebrates Martin Luther King Day with united march-

Tamarac Park is located at 7501 N. University Drive.

The march will finish at Tamarac City Hall, located at 7525 NW 88th Ave.

There is a free shuttle service that will be available to bring participants back to Tamarac Park.

11 a.m.- 12 p.m. Miramar Parade and festival- A festival is following the parade, noon to 2 p.m. for friends and families to celebrate.

Lakeshore Park, 8501 S. Sherman Circle.

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. City of Plantation Martin Luther King Day celebration -

301 NW 46th Ave., Plantation, FL 33317.