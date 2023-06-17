Doral police fatally shoot man following home invasion, officials say

Home invasion in Doral leaves one man dead, according to police

Home invasion in Doral leaves one man dead, according to police

Home invasion in Doral leaves one man dead, according to police

MIAMI -- Police in Doral shot and killed a man who confronted officers following a home invasion early Saturday, authorities said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene around 5:30 a.m., according to a written statement by the police. The department also did not immediately identify the officers involved in the incident.

Police were called to the Amli apartments, at NW 41st Street, at 4:20 a.m. for a home invasion report, according to the statement. An elderly couple and a middle aged man were in the home at the time of the incident, investigators said.

It was not clear if they were hurt during the incident.

According to police, the suspect returned to the scene shortly before 5:30 a.m. and confronted the officers, who opened fire on the man.

Investigators did not say if the man was armed or if he knew the people inside the home.

It was not clear if the officers involved would be placed on adminstrative leave while the incident is under investigation.