Man dies after overnight shooting in Hollywood

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

HOLLYWOOD - A man died after an overnight shooting in Hollywood.

According to police, they received a 911 call around 1:40 a.m. about a car stopped in the middle of the road, in the 2200 block of Douglas Street, with a man inside.

When officers arrived, they found the man had "injuries consistent with a gunshot wound," according to police. They administered first aid until fire rescue arrived and rushed the man to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.

Crime scene tape cordoned off the man's car and another vehicle parked next to it. Bullet casings and cash were spotted on the ground near the cars.

The Hollywood Police Department's Homicide Unit is trying to determine what led to the shooting.  

