Hollywood shooting investigation led to stolen car, multiple guns
FORT LAUDERDALE - Reports of an early morning shooting led to the discovery of a stolen vehicle.
According to Hollywood police, just before 1 a.m. officers were sent to the 1100 block of Jefferson Street to look into reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they didn't find anyone who had been shot. They did find a stolen car, which was abandoned in the area, and multiple guns.
The vehicle was towed. Detectives continue to investigate.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.