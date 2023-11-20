Watch CBS News
Hollywood shooting investigation led to stolen car, multiple guns

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Reports of an early morning shooting led to the discovery of a stolen vehicle.

According to Hollywood police, just before 1 a.m. officers were sent to the 1100 block of Jefferson Street to look into reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they didn't find anyone who had been shot. They did find a stolen car, which was abandoned in the area, and multiple guns.

The vehicle was towed. Detectives continue to investigate.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 9:32 AM EST

