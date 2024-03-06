Watch CBS News
Hollywood police search for vehicle in fatal hit-run of scooter rider

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -  The Hollywood Police Department is asking for the public's assistance for information regarding a fatal hit-and-run involving a white Honda Civic and a scooter. 

Police said it happened Tuesday, March 5, just before 5 a.m., in the area of South Park Road and Pembroke Road. 

Authorities said they believe a white Honda Civic with dark tints, was traveling west on Pembroke Road when that vehicle hit the victim from behind. 

"The victim was thrown from his scooter and unfortunately, died from his injuries. The suspect vehicle did not stop and fled the scene," police said.

The victim has not been identified. 

Authorities suspect the Honda to have visible damage along the hood, front passenger side bumber and
passenger side mirror. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS).

First published on March 6, 2024 / 2:45 PM EST

