Watch CBS News
Local News

Ex-Hollywood police officer Matthew Barbieri on trial for allegedly hitting handcuffed suspect

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Ex-Hollywood police officer Matthew Barbieri on trial for allegedly hitting handcuffed suspect
Ex-Hollywood police officer Matthew Barbieri on trial for allegedly hitting handcuffed suspect 00:28

HOLLYWOOD – A former Hollywood police officer is on trial for allegedly hitting a handcuffed suspect.

Opening statements were Friday morning.

Matthew Barbieri is charged with battery following the 2019 incident.

According to the arrest report, Barbieri and another officer responded to a domestic disturbance.

A suspect was arrested and while in handcuffs, surveillance video from inside the apartment showed Barbieri hitting the man twice.

Barbieri faces up to a year in prison.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 5:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.