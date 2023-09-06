Hollywood man gets 3 life terms in killing of wife, unborn child, father-in-law

FORT LAUDERDALE - Cassandritz Blanc was sentenced to three life prison terms Wednesday for killing his pregnant wife and his father-in-law.

Blanc offered an apology to the family of his victims.

"My words don't change anything, but I'm sorry," he said.

It was little comfort to the family he shattered five years ago.

Back in June 2018, Blanc confessed to killing his pregnant wife Martine Bernard and his father-in-law Roosevelt Bernard.

After sentencing, Martine Bernard's brother reflected on her short life.

Martine Bernard was 20 years old and six months pregnant when she was killed.

"She was charismatic, loving....the one to make us laugh," said Roosevelt Bernard, Jr.

He also paid tribute to his father's quiet strength and resilience. Roosevelt Bernard Senior is remembered as a family man who overcame adversity and made tremendous sacrifices for his family.

"He just always had us together as a unit. I didn't realize it. He was my hero," said Bernard Jr.

It was June 2018, when the horror happened.

Cassandritz Blanc confessed to the killings during a Hollywood police interrogation after first concocting outlandish scenarios.

Blanc finally said he shot his pregnant wife for disrespecting him. He tried to dismember her body and later shot his father-in-law at his home and then tried to set the body on fire in a field.

By pleading guilty, Blanc avoided a lengthy trial and likely a death sentence.

"As far as his apology, it doesn't matter. It doesn't change what he did," said Roosevelt Bernard Jr.