Hollywood man accused of threatening to kill police on camera

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Hollywood man accused of threatening to kill law enforcement officers on camera has been arrested.

On Monday, Judah Sealy was in the passenger seat of a car and used his phone to record a Broward sheriff's patrol cruiser in front of them. The 25-year-old then reportedly panned the phone down to show a gun with an extended magazine in his lap.

Sealy then turned the camera around to show his face and used slang phrases to say he was going to shoot the deputy, according to the sheriff's office. They said he then posted the video on social media.

Sealy did the same thing to a marked Fort Lauderdale patrol car that same day, according to investigators.

The following day, sheriff's detectives arrested Sealy and recovered the gun. He faces one count of written threats to kill. Additional charges are pending.