Hollywood couple's truck set on fire again outside their duplex

HOLLYWOOD - A Hollywood couple say somebody is trying to torch their car and they need answers

Sherri Sessen and Kim Hetrick said early New Year's Day they heard a commotion outside their front door in the 633 block of Dawson Street.

"I heard a whoosh then saw an orange light and knew it was the truck," Stessen said.

In surveillance video, you see a person pour gasoline on the car and set it on fire. Two people are seen running away.

And it happened before.

Hetrick says a couple months ago he got a shock when he saw flames coming out of the wheel well.

"I thought I had just a flat. ... I looked up and said 'wow' on fire," he said.

This time they used a garden hose and two fire extinguishers to douse the flames out before the firefighters arrived.

The retired couple are renting their duplex and moved there eight months ago

They think whoever is doing it may be targeting the wrong people.

"That's what we are thinking," Hetrick said. "Retaliating against someone who used to live here. And we are not them.

The car is driveable but risky because of the damage.

Because of the holiday, Hollywood Police have not responded to requests for information