Hollywood Broadwalk fight left man unconscious, police looking for two men

MIAMI - The search is on for two men who left a man unconscious following a fight on the Hollywood Broadwalk.

Police said on June 19th they received a call about a fight in progress in the area of Tyler Street and North Broadwalk.

"When officers arrived there was a large crowd of people standing around the victim who was on the ground, unconscious. Hollywood Fire Rescue was called to treat the victim," according to a police statement.

Police said that officers made contact with the man's wife. She said she and her husband were in line waiting to use a public restroom when two couples cut the line.

"An argument began between the victim's wife and the other individuals. The argument led to a physical fight between the victim and two male subjects," according to police.

Cellphone video of the fight shows the man on the ground as he's repeatedly kicked in the head and stomach.

Police are looking for two men involved in the attack.

This was the second time in as many months a fight has led to violence on this section of the Broadwalk.

On July 16th, a fight between two men in the area of Tyler Street and the North Broadwalk ended with one shooting the other. The critically injured man was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The suspected shooter, identified as 33-year-old Deallo Salesman, left the area before police arrived. He was apprehended on July 21st and charged with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He's being held without bond.