Holland America crewmember missing after going overboard before vessel docks at Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE — A search is underway for a cruise ship crewmember who went overboard while the vessel was still at sea before docking in South Florida this weekend.

Around 11:18 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office Port Everglades District responded to a report of a missing crewmember on a Holland America cruise ship.

According to Holland America, the crew member was reported missing when the Rotterdam vessel docked in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. After reviewing the security camera video, the crew member went "purposefully overboard" around 9:45 p.m. Friday while the vessel was still en route between Cuba and Key West, the cruise line told CBS News Miami.

BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene units have responded to Port Everglades to investigate, while the U.S. Coast has been notified and is currently searching the sea for the crew member.

"All of us at Holland America Line are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the team member's family at this difficult time," the cruise line shared in a statement with CBS News Miami.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.