Holiday cheer: DeSantis gives state employees 3 extra paid days off

TALLAHASSE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday gave state employees a holiday gift: extra paid time off.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on announced that state offices will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 for the state workforce which numbers around 165,000.

That besides that the closures on Christmas and New Year's Day.

"Florida is in great shape, and we want to reward our state employees," DeSantis said in a statement. "After a full year — including three costly hurricanes — we hope these extra days off allow for state workers to spend more time with their families and loved ones during this holiday season."

There are normally nine holidays recognized for state employees: New Year's Day. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, Friday after Thanksgiving, Christmas.

Last month he also gave employees the day off on the day before Thanksgiving.

The four extra days off this year during the holidays equal to the number DeSantis gave employees last year.

He also created a four-day weekend for Independence Day.

In Florida there are around state employees.