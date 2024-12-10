Watch CBS News
Local News

Holiday cheer: DeSantis gives state employees 3 extra paid days off

By Allen Cone

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday gave state employees a holiday gift: extra paid time off.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on announced that state offices will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 for the state workforce which numbers around 165,000.

That besides that the closures on Christmas and New Year's Day.

"Florida is in great shape, and we want to reward our state employees," DeSantis said in a statement. "After a full year — including three costly hurricanes — we hope these extra days off allow for state workers to spend more time with their families and loved ones during this holiday season."  

There are normally nine holidays recognized for state employees: New Year's Day. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, Friday after Thanksgiving, Christmas.  

Last month he also gave employees the day off on the day before Thanksgiving.

The four extra days off this year during the holidays equal to the number DeSantis gave employees last year.

He also created a four-day weekend for Independence Day.

In Florida there are around state employees. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.