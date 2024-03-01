Broward County police chase ends in West Park; at least 2 in custody

PEMBROKE PARK — A police pursuit was underway in a Broward County neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Chopper 4 was over the scene in Pembroke Park, where video showed a silver sedan driving west on Pembroke Road after fleeing pursuing police vehicles from Interstate 95. It is unclear at this time whether the chase began on I-95, but police told CBS News Miami that the pursuit began after a call came in about a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle then drove into a residential area. At this point, a person appeared to have popped out of the rear driver window for a brief period before returning inside the vehicle.

Shortly after, a black law enforcement vehicle performed a maneuver in an attempt to slow down the vehicle. However, the car continued, only hitting what appeared to be a mailbox before resuming driving.

Following that, other law enforcement caught up to the sedan and black vehicle and cornered the sedan, where at least two people exited the vehicle as officers stopped them and took them into custody in a grassy off-shoulder on Southwest 25th Street and 38th Avenue in West Park.

As police were arresting the suspects, some homeowners came outside to see what was going on in their neighborhood but were directed by officers to step away from the scene.