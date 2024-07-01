Here's what to expect at the pump going into the Fourth of July holiday

Florida gas prices up over a dime compared to last Independence Day

MIAMI - Taking a road trip over the Fourth of July holiday is going to cost you more at the pump compared to last year.

Gas prices in the state jumped 9 cents last week, then reversed course and fell 7 cents per gallon through the weekend.

Sunday's state average was $3.38 per gallon. That's 12 cents per gallon more than what holiday travelers paid on Independence Day in 2023.

"Gas prices remain pretty volatile as 3.9 million Floridians prepare to take a road trip for Independence Day," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Although we have seen some price swings in recent weeks, it's not likely significant enough to impact people's travel plans."

Oil prices have flattened out, which should limit any significant jumps at the pump in the coming days.

The U.S. price of crude has traded in the low $80s per barrel. That's a stark contrast to two years ago, when oil traded at around $100 per barrel, according to AAA. As a result, travelers paid a whopping $4.54 per gallon on Independence Day in 2022.

Gas prices in Miami-Dade and Broward

On Monday, the average in Miami-Dade was $3.36 a gallon, down from $3.37 a week ago. Broward's average was $3.38 a gallon, the same as a week ago.

The most expensive cities in the state for gas are West Palm Beach, Gainesville and Homosassa Springs. The cheapest places for gas are all in the panhandle.



