Police-involved shooting reported in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- At least two people were taken to an area hospital following a police-involved shooting in northwest Miami-Dade Friday evening, authorities said.

Police on the scene during an investigation Friday night. CBS News Miami

The two people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital but information about their condition was not immediately available.

Information about their conditions or identities were not immediately available.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. at 62nd Street and 21st Avenue.

Witnesses reported the windshield of a vehicle in the area with several bullet holes.

Video filmed by a CBS News Miami reporter showed a man arriving at the hospital and greeted by several police officers.

The man, who was sitting up on a stretcher, was taken into the hospital after being transferred by an ambulance reserved for police officers.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.