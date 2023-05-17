Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi, spokesperson says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi in New York City, his spokesperson told Reuters and the BBC.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers," the spokesperson said.

The chase was "at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," according to the spokesperson.

The pair were in New York for the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards, which they attended with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. Harry's spokesperson said Ragland was also involved in the chase Tuesday evening.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are seen on May 16, 2023 in New York City. MEGA/GC Images

Harry's mother, Princess Diana, died in a tragic car crash in 1997 as paparazzi chased a car carrying her and her boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed, through the streets of Paris.

The incident in New York comes after a suspect was arrested at the couple's home in Montecito at around 2 a.m. on Monday. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Kevin Garcia Valdovinos, was placed under citizen's arrest by a staff member near the home's service entrance, a spokesperson for the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department told CBS News.

The police arrived and he was charged with stalking. He was booked in jail and released on $2,500 bail, the spokesperson said.